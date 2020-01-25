Two tuskers stray close to Oddanchatram town

DINDIGUL

Two male wild elephants were found foraging close to the hamlet of Athicombai in Lakkayankottai area near Oddanchatram town on Saturday morning. Receiving information, a team of forest officials rushed to the spot and engaged in monitoring the animals.

As human habitations and farmlands are very close by, the sighting of the animals has created a flutter among people in the area. The District Forest Officer, Dindigul division, C. Vidya, along with forest officials camped near the site till Saturday evening to monitor the situation.

“The elephants are inside the reserve forest area in Palani hill north slope of Oddanchatram range but as the village is adjoining the foothills, we are watching the movement of the animals closely. Over 50 personnel are involved in the duty to make sure that the animals do not descend further,” said the DFO.

“We hope the elephants will move deeper into the forest towards Parappalar dam at night. Otherwise, depending on the direction of movement, we may drive them by using crackers,” she added.

As it’s the season of Thaipoosam and thousands of pilgrims walk through Oddanchatram, conservationists have raised concern over the wild elephant movement close to the main road.

“The issue of man-elephant conflict has claimed more than four human lives in the lower and middle Palani hills in the past two months. Only two weeks ago, a man was killed near Pannapatti Kombai near Kannivadi,” they point out.