Two trying to sell antlers held

Forest Department officials have arrested two persons for possessing and trying to sell antlers and five others for illegally cutting teak wood from government land.

As District Forest Officer Revathi Raman received information about an attempt to sell the antlers of sambar deer and spotted deer, a team of Forest Department personnel, led by Srivaikundam Forest Ranger (in-charge) U. Kavin, detained M. Velaiya of Kasilingapuram and R. Sathish of Keezha Poovani, and recovered the antlers from them. They also seized an autorichshaw, in which the duo had kept the antlers. The duo were later remanded in judicial custody.

The Forest Department personnel also arrested J. Balakrishnan of Vazhavallan, a brick kiln owner, S. Sekar of Eral, a sawmill owner, M. Mariappan, a driver, and their associates P. Lakshmana Perumal and M. Madhavadiyan for allegedly cutting teak wood from the government land and seized ₹1.50 lakh-worth teak timber from them.