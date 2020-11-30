Two transwomen become home guards

30 November 2020 19:32 IST

Two transwomen have been selected for the district’s home guards unit.

Following the selection held here during the past few days, Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, who interviewed the final set of candidates, handed over the orders recognising Akshaya and Sreeja as ‘home guards’ along with 31 men and seven women on Monday.

The SP said the services of home guards, who would receive a honorarium, would be utilised in traffic regulation and other bandobust arrangements.

Mr. Jayakumar said 111 persons had been detained under the Goondas Act so far during this year including nine ganja peddlers.

He also informed that steps have been taken to curb illicit sand quarrying and smuggling of ganja and other contrabands.