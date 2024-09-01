GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two trains diverted owing to floods in Vijayawada

Published - September 01, 2024 08:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two trains from Madurai Railway Division has been diverted through Renigunta and would skip Vijayawada and Warangal owing to flooding and waterlogging between Vijayawada and Kazipet railway stations in South Central Railway.

A statement said that Train No.12687 Madurai–Chandigarh Superfast Express leaving Madurai at 11.35 p.m. on September 1 (Sunday) is diverted to run via Renigunta, Guntakkal, Secunderabad, Kazipet, and will skip stoppages at Arakkonam, Perambur, Nayudupetta, Vijayawada and Warangal.

Similarly, Train No.22613 Rameswaram (Mandapam) – Ayodhya Superfast Express leaving Mandapam at 12.30 a.m. on September 2 (Monday) is diverted to run via Renigunta, Gooty, Kacheguda, Kazipet, and will skip stoppages at Chennai Egmore, Gudur, Vijayawada and Warangal.

