Two train services partially cancelled

Southern Railway has made the following changes in train services due to signal disruption in Madurai - Virudhunagar section where doubling work is going on:

Train No. 06181 Chennai - Sengottai Silambu special scheduled to leave Chennai Egmore from April 1 to 3 is partially cancelled between Manamadurai and Sengottai. In the return direction, Train No. 06182, scheduled to leave Sengottai from April 2 to 4 is partially cancelled between Sengottai and Manamadurai.

06127/06128 Chennai Egmore - Guruvayur -Chennai Egmore special trains scheduled to leave Chennai and Guruvayur respectively from April 1 to 3 are partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Chennai Egmore.