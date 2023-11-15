HamberMenu
Two tourists from Tiruchi killed in road accident near Palani

November 15, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two tourists from Tiruchi were killed and three others injured when the car in which they were returning from Kerala rammed a roadside electric pole on Chatrapatti-Vellore Road near here on Wednesday.

The police identified the deceased as A. Kalaiselvan, 27, of Kajamalai and D. Gopinathan, 27, of K. K. Nagar in Tiruchi.

The police said that when the car was proceeding near Chatrapatti, one of the rear tyres burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle. The speeding car hit an electric pole.

In the impact, both Kalaiselvan and Gopinath were killed on the spot.

Ameer Basha, 26, Ahmed Abdullah, 28, and Goel, 27, were injured in the accident. They were rescued and rushed to the Government Hospital in Palani.

Chatrapatti police have registered a case.

