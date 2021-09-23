Two tonnes of turmeric seized in Thoothukudi

The Q Branch police have seized two tonnes of turmeric which was about to be smuggled to Sri Lanka on Wednesday night. One person has been arrested in this connection.

Police sources said smuggling of turmeric from Thoothukudi had increased sharply as demand for the spice in Sri Lanka had increased due to unprecedented inflation. As surveillance along Thoothukudi coast had been intensified in the wake of the increased smuggling activities, a team led by Q Branch Inspector Vijaya Anita was patrolling along Vellaipatti Beach near here on Wednesday night.

As they saw an unregistered fibreglass boat anchored at Vellaipatti Beach around midnight and a person loading bags in the boat, the police team nabbed him and found two tonnes of turmeric packed in 50 bags in the boat.

During interrogation, the police found that the person detained with turmeric-laden boat was R. Mohammed, 29, of Terespuram in Thoothukudi.

The Q Branch police are investigating about his contacts here and in Sri Lanka.

In the past five months, the Q Branch police have seized over 10 tonnes of turmeric and arrested 12 people.