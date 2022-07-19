Two tonnes of sea cucumbers seized in Ramanathapuram district

Sea cucumber at the Mandapam Forest Office in Ramanathapuram district. | Photo Credit: Balachandar. L

Two smugglers booked for threatening Forest Department official

Forest Department officials were threatened by two persons, who were allegedly smuggling sea cucumbers, a marine species protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, in a goods carrier near Vedhalai in Ramanathapuram district on Tuesday.

Following a complaint, police registered a case under Sections 147, 148, 294 (b), 353 and 506 (ii) of the IPC against Sathik Ali, 32, and Mohamed Ali Jinnah, 47, of Vethalai.

It is said that when Forester Arun Prakash and his team spotted a van on Maraikayar Pattinam- Vedhalai stretch at 5 a.m., they waved it to stop at the check post. However, the driver reportedly abandoned the van and fled the spot.

The officials searched the van and found sea cucumbers, weighing nearly two tonnes, in gunny bags.

Later, the duo came to Mandapam town panchayat office building and threatened the Forest Department officials with murder, the complaint said. Mandapam police are investigating.