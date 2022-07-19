Madurai

Two tonnes of sea cucumbers seized in Ramanathapuram district

Sea cucumber at the Mandapam Forest Office in Ramanathapuram district. | Photo Credit: Balachandar. L
L Srikrishna RAMANATHAPURAM: July 19, 2022 21:25 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 08:39 IST

Forest Department officials were threatened by two persons, who were allegedly smuggling sea cucumbers, a marine species protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, in a goods carrier near Vedhalai in Ramanathapuram district on Tuesday.

Following a complaint, police registered a case under Sections 147, 148, 294 (b), 353 and 506 (ii) of the IPC against Sathik Ali, 32, and Mohamed Ali Jinnah, 47, of Vethalai.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It is said that when Forester Arun Prakash and his team spotted a van on Maraikayar Pattinam- Vedhalai stretch at 5 a.m., they waved it to stop at the check post. However, the driver reportedly abandoned the van and fled the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The officials searched the van and found sea cucumbers, weighing nearly two tonnes, in gunny bags.

Later, the duo came to Mandapam town panchayat office building and threatened the Forest Department officials with murder, the complaint said. Mandapam police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
arrest
Read more...