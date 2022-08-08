Madurai

Two tonnes of ration rice seized

Special Correspondent Madurai August 08, 2022 21:42 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 21:42 IST

Over 2,160 kg of rice meant for distribution through ration shops was seized by Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department sleuths from a vehicle near Kalligudi on Monday morning.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths seized a pick van on Pottalpatti Main Road and found 54 bags, each containing around 40 kg of ration rice. One person, identified as A. Guruvaiah, 57, of t. Arasapatti absconded from the scene. Police are on the lookout for him.

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...