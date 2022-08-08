Two tonnes of ration rice seized

Over 2,160 kg of rice meant for distribution through ration shops was seized by Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department sleuths from a vehicle near Kalligudi on Monday morning.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths seized a pick van on Pottalpatti Main Road and found 54 bags, each containing around 40 kg of ration rice. One person, identified as A. Guruvaiah, 57, of t. Arasapatti absconded from the scene. Police are on the lookout for him.