Two tonnes of ration rice seized

This is the third time Civil Supplies officials are seizing PDS rice at Maharajapuram in Srivilliputtur.

Srivilliputtur

22 May 2021 19:44 IST

Civil Supplies officials seized around two tonnes of ration rice from several houses on a street at Maharajapuram under Watrap taluk.

The rice was handed over to Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation godown.

Advertising

Advertising

According to Srivilliputtur Taluk Supply Officer A. Gothandaraman, a flying squad led by Tahsildar Rajkumar raided Muthalamman Temple Street in Maharajapuram at around 4.30 p.m. on Thursday.The officials went there on getting intelligence input about several bags of public distribution rice being kept ready for smuggling, he said.

When the officials went there, they found that 48 bags of rice were kept ready for loading.

This is the third time Civil Supplies officials have seized PDS rice in different locations in Maharajapuram. They had seized around four tonnes on two occasions in January and February.

The officials said that the people were selling it to some agents, who buy the ration rice from the family cardholders and sell them elsewhere.

Revenue Inspectors Vigneswaran and Mathialagan had to load the bags themselves into a vehicle after seizing them.