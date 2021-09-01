Two tonnes of ration rice seized near Sivakasi

Sivakasi

01 September 2021 15:38 IST

Two men were arrested in connection with the case

A special team of police and revenue officials raided a fireworks godown at Tiruthangal and seized two tonnes of ration rice stocked there. The police also arrested two persons.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the godown at Saraswathi Nagar. The godown, belonging to Banumathi was rented out to Ramar and Gurusamy for making paper tubes meant for fireworks.

When the team, led by Sivakasi Deputy Superintendent of Police, A. Babu Prasanth, and Special Tahsildar, Sankarapandian and Revenue Inspector, Vigneshwaran, raided the premises, they found that around two tonnes of ration rice that was collected from various ration shops was illegally stocked there.

The rice was seized and handed over to the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation godown. The police arrested both the accused, Ramar and Gurusamy, and handed them over to the Civil Supplies-Criminal Investigation Department for further action.