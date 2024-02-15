ADVERTISEMENT

Two tonnes of ration rice seized near Aruppukottai

February 15, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Aruppukottai

The Hindu Bureau

The Virudhunagar Flying Squad seized 2,211 kg of ration rice that was being smuggled in a cargo vehicle near Aruppukottai on Thursday.

According to sources, the Flying Squad led by Special Tahsildar, Rajkumar kept a watch on Tiruchuli-Aruppukottai Road for smuggling of ration rice since Wednesday night. Around 5.15 a.m., it found a cargo vehicle moving towards Aruppukottai and intercepted it near Gandhipuram flyover after chasing it for some distance when the vehicle turned towards Madurai.

Two persons, including the driver, fled from the scene abandoning the vehicle. During the check, the officials found that 2,211 kg of ration rice was being smuggled.

The officials, including Deputy Tahsildar Sonaiyan and Revenue Inspector Ananthakrishnan, handed over the rice to Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation in Aruppukottai. The van was handed over to Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

