GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two tonnes of ration rice seized near Aruppukottai

February 15, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Aruppukottai

The Hindu Bureau

The Virudhunagar Flying Squad seized 2,211 kg of ration rice that was being smuggled in a cargo vehicle near Aruppukottai on Thursday.

According to sources, the Flying Squad led by Special Tahsildar, Rajkumar kept a watch on Tiruchuli-Aruppukottai Road for smuggling of ration rice since Wednesday night. Around 5.15 a.m., it found a cargo vehicle moving towards Aruppukottai and intercepted it near Gandhipuram flyover after chasing it for some distance when the vehicle turned towards Madurai.

Two persons, including the driver, fled from the scene abandoning the vehicle. During the check, the officials found that 2,211 kg of ration rice was being smuggled.

The officials, including Deputy Tahsildar Sonaiyan and Revenue Inspector Ananthakrishnan, handed over the rice to Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation in Aruppukottai. The van was handed over to Civil Supplies - Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.