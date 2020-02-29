Two tonnes of fish destroyed

Madurai

29 February 2020 20:36 IST

Tests indicate presence of formalin in fish sold at Karimedu market

Food Safety Department officials destroyed around two tonnes of fish, crab and prawn which tested positive for formalin, a chemical used illegally to preserve fish, at the fish market here on Friday.

A team of 15 officials went to Karimedu to check if fish laced with formalin were sold in the market. The exercise, which began at 10.30 p.m. on Friday, continued till the early hours of Saturday.

Formalin is used in the fishing industry to increase shelf-life of fish.

Designated Officer for Food Safety S. Somasundaram said that two boxes of fish were randomly lifted as samples from each of 56 shops in the market to check the presence of formalin. “The test results revealed that all species of fish including freshwater species like ‘katla,’ ‘tilapia’ and marine species like ‘paarai’ and ‘oodagam’ crab and prawn were contaminated with formalin. The results indicate that fish laced with formalin are sold throughout the market,” he said.

Ice and salt supplied by units near the market also tested positive for formalin.

The test was conducted by a team of technicians from Enviro Care India, a laboratory for testing quality of food and water, accredited by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories.

Karimedu market receives fish from Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, which are transported to Theni, Kumuli, Palani, Tiruchi and Dindigul later.

“The problem starts right from the time the fish is caught from the water and is immediately dipped into formalin solution. Agents in the fishing industry use formalin at various stages to avoid decay of fish,” he said.

He said that officials would continuously monitor the situation to ensure that such fish were not sold in Madurai.

Consumption of fish laced with formalin for a long period can increase the risk of cancer, said president of Indian Medical Association (Madurai) and toxicology specialist V. N. Alagavenkatesan. “It can cause abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting. In the long run, consumption of such fish can cause gastrointestinal problem,” he said.