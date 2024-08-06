ADVERTISEMENT

Two tonne ration rice seized, two arrrested

Published - August 06, 2024 08:27 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Civil Supplies CID police have seized a vehicle with 2,000 kg ration rice.

 An official statement said a mini cargo vehicle was intercepted by Civil Supplies CID team near Nanguneri on Tuesday. As the vehicle had been loaded with two tonnes of ration rice, the police team seized the vehicle and arrested C. Jinishmon, 23, and R. Rejesh, 22, of Vilavancode in Kanniyakumari district.

A hunt is on to arrest Pethuraj of Thazhamuthu Nagar in Thoothukudi district, who had reportedly sent the rice, and vehicle owner Zakhir Hussein of Thengaipattinam in Kanniyakumari district

