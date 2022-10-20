Two TNSTC buses collide on Pamban road bridge

Fifteen passengers were injured when two buses collided at Pamban road bridge on Thursday. | Photo Credit: BALACHANDAR L

Two state run buses collided along the Pamban road bridge on Thursday morning in which at least 15 passengers including the two drivers suffered multiple injuries.

Police said that the incident happened when the bus from Tiruchi bound for Rameswaram driven by Chandrasekar and the bus from Rameswaram bound for Madurai driven by Gnana Jagaeesh approached the bridge. The Madurai bound bus suddenly went on the right side of the bridge and collided against the bus approaching Rameswaram.

The collision damaged the front portion of the buses. Vehicle users who were travelling on the bridge in the early hours said that both the TNSTC buses were coming at a high speed. The reason as to why the bus suddenly severed on the wrong side was not known immediately.

On information, Pamban police rushed to the spot.

Ambulances picked up the injured commuters and rushed them to Rameswaram and Ramanathapuram Government Hospitals for treatment.

Doctors said two passengers were critical, but stable as of now. Further investigation was on.

Only a few days ago, two vehicles collided on the bridge and resulted in suspension of vehicular movement for over two hours after the private bus, which halted after hitting the support wall had to be towed away.

Police should prevent such accidents and ensure that adequate speed breakers are laid on both sides of the road approaching the bridge. They should also discourage tourists from parking their vehicles on the middle of the bridge and taking selfies. “This not only causes traffic jam, but also makes drivers overtaking parked vehicles at a high speed causing accidents,” sources said.