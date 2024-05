Two teens killed in road accident

Two teens were killed in a road accident near Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district on Tuesday evening.

Police said three teens – Veerapandi, Selvaraj and Sriram – from Panavadalichathiram were returning home from Sankarankovil on a bike on Tuesday evening. When they were crossing Ayalpatti intersection, the bike dashed against a lorry proceeding from Tirunelveli to Sankarankovil. In the impact, Veerapandi and Selvaraj were killed on the spot, while Sriram sustained grievous injuries.

After being administered first aid at Sankarankovil Government Hospital, Sriram was admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

Panavadalichathiram police have registered a case.