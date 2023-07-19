HamberMenu
Two teens killed in road accident

July 19, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Two teenagers were killed in a road accident near Maanur in Tirunelveli on Wednesday evening.

 Police said B. Jayaram, 18, and his friend S. Uchimakali, 18, both first year students of the recently inaugurated Government Arts and Science College at Maanur and hailing from Vadakku Vaagaikulam near Maanur, were returning home on a bike on Wednesday evening.

When they were crossing Azhagiyapandiapuram, their bike collided against an oncoming van. Jayaram and Uchimakali were killed on the spot.  Maanur police have registered a case.

