Two teenage boys drown in Kodaganaar river

January 27, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - DINDIGUL

In yet another case of drawing in the district, two teenage boys drowned in the Kodaganar river near here on Friday afternoon.

Police gave the names of the deceased as S. Thirumurugan, 11, of Agaram and K. Manjokumar, 13, of Thadikombu. The friends had gone to bathe in the river and drowned when they moved to a deeper area of the river. Police said that the boys did not know swimming.

Passersby alerted the police as the bodies were found floating near Dindigulaan Paarai. The bodies were retrieved and sent to Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Thadikombu police have registered a case in this regard.