Two teen boys drown in Vaigai river at Madurai

December 31, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - MADURAI

Two teen boys, K. Yadesh Dhinakar (17) of Ponnagaram and S. Joyson Astrik (16) of Vilangudi were killed after they drowned in Sittranai dam across Vaigai river near Sholavandan in Madurai district on Saturday, December 30, 2023. Firemen recovered their bodies on Sunday, December 31.

The police said Yadesh was studying in class XII at a school in Kochadai and Joyson, a class XI student, was studying in a school in Arappalayam.

The boys residing in Madurai city limits were tutored in the same place. After their tuition class on Saturday evening, they had told their parents that they were going out to play.

The boys went to Kuruvithurai by bus and then reached Sittranai near Kadupatti and had got into the dam for bathing.

As they did not return home, the parents had alerted Madurai City police. The police tracked them through their mobile phone signals and found them at Sittranai.

Madurai district police rushed to the spot late in the evening and found their bags, two mobile phones and their dresses on the bank of the river.

On Sunday morning, firemen retrieved their bodies from water.

Their bodies were taken to Government hospital in Sholavandan for post-mortem.

