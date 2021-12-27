Two teachers suspended

RAMANATHAPURAM

27 December 2021 22:16 IST

The Chief Educational Officer in Ramanathapuram district has suspended two teachers, who were booked under the POCSO Act. About a week ago, a government school near Paramakudi came under scanner by the police after about 13 girl students allegedly complained that two teachers attempted to misbehave and sent obscene pictures and audio messages on their phones (of their parents).

Based on a complaint from the Child Protection Officer, the police arrested one of the accused, while another had been reportedly absconding.

Inter-district vigil tightened

Ahead of the New Year celebrations, the police and excise officials from Theni and Idukki districts have enhanced the surveillance since the eve of Christmas. Police said that commodities, including liquor and ganja, among other narcotics would be smuggled. Hence, Officials had stepped up checks and installed special check posts at Cumbum Mettu, Bodi Mettu, Kumuli, Mandiparai, Moongipallam and other locations. The surveillance would be done round the clock till January 1, 2022.

Woman creates a flutter

A woman caused a flutter, when she squatted in front of the sub jail here on Monday. Dindigul AWPS police said that Kavita (37), wife of Ravikumar (42), now in the subjail, had complained that some authorities in the sub jail had demanded bribe to have an audience with the inmate for more time.

It is said that Ravikumar was jailed here on October 18 based on a complaint from Shanmugam, a DMK functionary in the locality. It is said that the complainant influenced the authorities to torture her husband, who was not served food on time, the woman claimed.

It is said that Ravikumar a resident of Chinnalapatti was a horse trainer and secretary of Devangar Chettiar Peravai. The exact motive between Ravikumar and Shanmugam was not known, but the police said that they would investigate into the charges of Kavita on the bribery by jail staff.

Residents seek pattas

Residents from Kamakshipuram, Nadumalaipatti, Abirami Nagar and other locations within Balakrishnapuram panchayat thronged the Collectorate here on Monday, seeking free housing pattas. According to them, a majority of the people in the area were daily casual workers and they were homeless. The petitioners prayed to the Collector S Visakan to consider their plea and render justice.