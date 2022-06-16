Two teachers suspended for talking to student with caste overtones

The women teachers’ conversation with the boy went viral on social media

The women teachers’ conversation with the boy went viral on social media

Two women teachers of the Government Higher Secondary School at Kulathur near Vilathikulam in the district have been placed under suspension for their alleged conversation with a student inciting enmity between people belonging to different castes.

After the mobile phone conversation of teachers Meena and Kalaiselvi with a student went viral on social media, Chief Educational Officer Balathandayutham placed them under suspension on Thursday.

In the conversation, Meena is heard asking the student for a favour for Kalaiselvi. “If you cannot do the favour as desired by Kalaiselvi, just forget it and don’t discuss it with anyone,” Meena tells the student.

When Kalaiselvi, after mentioning her caste and the student’s caste, continues the conversation with the boy, she instructs him to ask the people in his village to participate in the school’s Parents–Teachers’ Association meeting to be held shortly to discuss election of its new office-bearers.

“Since the two physical education teachers of the school are against admitting students from your village, you should tell your villagers to participate in the meeting, which will discuss the election of office-bearers of Parents–Teachers’ Association to be held shortly. If those two teachers are allowed to execute their plans, students of your village cannot get admission to the school anymore. Hence, ask your villagers to participate in the meeting and become office-bearers of the Parents–Teachers’ Association,” Kalaiselvi tells the boy.

The conversation went viral on social media after the boy apparently recorded and shared it.