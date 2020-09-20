Two teachers felicitated

Madurai Public Relation Officers' Federation honouring teachers Aruna Kumari, right, and Vijaya Sundar, in Madurai on Saturday.

Madurai

20 September 2020 18:03 IST

Members of Madurai Public Relation Officers’ Federation (MPF) honoured Aruna Kumari, Principal, TVS Matriculation School, and Vijaya Sundar, Principal, Mahatma Montessori Matriculation Higher Secondary School, here on Saturday.

They were among 14 teachers from the district, who had recently won the State government’s Dr. Radhakrishnan award. J. Murali, president, MPF, said it was a recognition for the efforts made by the teachers to educate the students even amid a pandemic. He felicitated their husbands for supporting them. Both teachers said the recognition would motivate them to work harder.

MPF secretary S.G. Ramanathan welcomed the gathering and treasurer K. Sivagnanam proposed the vote of thanks.