Two TASMAC staff carrying ₹2.67 lakh attacked by robbers near Sivaganga

Two employees of a TASMAC outlet were reportedly attacked by helmet-wearing robbers, who intercepted them on a two-wheeler and escaped with ₹2.67 lakh in cash, which they were carrying to a public sector bank in Kalayarkoil taluk on Thursday.

Police said that Dinakaran (46), supervisor, and Muruganandam (50), salesman, were working in the TASMAC in Maravamangalam near Kalayarkovil. They were taking the cash, collected through sale of liquor for remittance in the bank.

As they were nearing the bank, two persons, who had covered their faces with full-mask helmets, stopped them and pulled the cash bag from Dinakaran, who was pillion rider. They had sprinkled chilli powder and when the two TASMAC employees attempted to chase them, the robbers brandished a long ‘aruval’ and threatened to kill them.

The TASMAC employees union in Sivaganga district demanded the police to register a case of attempt to murder and give protection to the staff, carrying cash to the banks. “We cannot lose our lives at the hands of robbers,” the members said.

On June 9, unidentified robbers decamped with about 300 sovereigns of gold jewels from a pawn shop in Madagupatti in the district.

The frequent attacks and robbery acts had resulted in apprehension among the law abiding citizens, who have demanded the police to intensify the surveillance and provide safety to the public.