Two surrender in DMK functionary murder case; partymen gherao MLA in Dindigul

Uneasy calm prevailed in and around the Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital on Friday as the relatives and family members of Masi Perianna, 40, a DMK functionary from Vedasandur who was murdered, resorted to an agitation.

On Thursday, Perianna was murdered by an armed gang when he was returning from his farm house near Samathuvapuram near Perumal Goundanpatti in Vedasandur block. Though the motive for the murder was not known, the news about the murder angered the DMK cadres in the locality. Not in a mood to allow the police to shift the body for post-mortem, the family members urged the police to arrest the killers. They allowed the body to be shifted to the government hospital after an assurance by the officers.

Meanwhile, when Vedasandur DMK MLA Gandhirajan came to the hospital to console the family members, an uneasy calm prevailed for sometime. The police escorted the MLA to his car as tension mounted on the premises.

Two surrender

Meanwhile, the police said that Madhumohan, 23, and Saravanan, 24, had surrendered before a court in Madurai district.

The Vedasandur police are investigating.

