Two succumb to burns

Two men, who sustained burns last month during a fire accident at a turmeric factory, succumbed to their burns on Tuesday. A boiler in a factory, which turns turmeric powder into turmeric essence, on Vallam-Ilanji road, caught fire on June 12. Four employees -- Amalraj, 43, of Vallam, Kannan, 21, of Piranoor, Manikandan, 32, of Shencottai and Shenbagam, 80, of Kasimajorpuram suffered burns, and were rescued by fellow workers. Shenbagam, who was taken to a private hospital in Madurai, and Kannan, who was admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital, died on Tuesday. The other two continue to receive treatment at the Tenkasi Government Hospital.