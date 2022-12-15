Two sub-registrars in Tenkasi district suspended for violating norms in land registration

December 15, 2022 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - TENKASI

Two sub-registrars (in-charge) in Tenkasi district have been placed under suspension for “registration of lands in violation of established norms and the law”.

Sources in the Department of Registration said sub-registrar (in-charge), Tenkasi Sub-Registrar Office, Manikandan and sub-registrar (in-charge), Surandai Sub-Registrar Office, Umashankar, had allowed the registration of housing plots in unapproved layouts under their jurisdiction.

When the Department of Registration received complaints regarding the registration of lands “in violation of the norms” in Tenkasi and Surandai areas, an inquiry was conducted by senior officers, who reportedly found that the charges leveled against these two officials were true. “Subsequently, both Manikandan and Umashankar have been placed under suspension,” the source said.

Of the 17 sub-registrar offices in Tenkasi district, only 4 offices have sub-registrars while the remaining 13 offices are under the control of the senior-most officers in each of these sub-registrar offices, who have been put in-charge for now.

“This is the main reason behind the irregularities and violations which are being orchestrated by the realtors with the connivance of those officers in-charge. Despite repeated appeals to the higher officials, appointment of sub-registrars is getting delayed,” the source pointed out.

As the guideline value fixed by the government for plots of lands in places like Melagaram, Tenkasi, Surandai and Kadayanallur is very high, buyers have to spend over and above the legally permitted registration cost for registering unapproved plots being promoted in these areas.

“Since the unapproved plots cannot be registered, our officers seize the opportunity, and the buyers get their plots registered even though they will have to go in for regularisation of the plot later,” the source added.