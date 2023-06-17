Two Sub-Registrars booked for fraudulent registration in Sivaganga district

June 17, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The district crime branch police have booked nine persons, including two Sub-Registrars, in a case of cheating, impersonation and fraud at Karaikudi in Sivaganga.

The arrests came on Friday after a complaint from Karuppan, 91, of Subramaniapuram.

The complainant said he had nine acres of land in two survey numbers along Tiruchi-Rameswaram national highway. After the government took a portion of his land for a four-way lane project, he had 5.60 acres in his name. He went overseas in 2020 and returned two years later. To his shock, he learnt that someone had misused his name and indulged in impersonation and registered a sale deed with fake documents. Hence, he had lodged the complaint.

Preliminary police inquiry showed that a big gang had committed the criminal offence and connived with two government officials from the Department of Registration in the designation of sub-registrar.

Based on the alleged confession of Subramanianm, 42, of Devakottai, who was arrested, the police came to know that the gang had used fake Aadhaar cards and completed the mandatory process to register the documents. The land was valued at ₹5 crore, an investigating officer said.

The accused were identified as Jayachandran of Karaikudi, Raguraman of Kothankudi, Jony Joseph of Madurai, Karukuvel Ayyanar of Thoothukudi and Vasanth Sabariraj of Pudukottai. The two sub-registrars were identified as Saravanan and Sankaramurthi, who had served in Karaikudi during the period.

Further investigation was on.

