Two students killed as minibus falls into roadside gorge near Watrap

October 30, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

The Hindu Bureau
A minibus that fell on its side after falling into a roadside gorge near Watrap on Monday.

Two students E. Nandakumar (17) and T. Pandi (17) were killed and 24 passengers injured when a speeding minibus fell into a roadside gorge and hit an electric pole near Watrap on Monday evening.

The injured were rushed to Government Hospital in Watrap.

The police said that both the deceased, who were Plus Two students, were killed on the spot near Christianpettai.

The accident took place at around 5 p.m. when the bus driver tried to negotiate a curve. As he lost control of the vehicle, the speeding bus fell to its side as it got down the road and hit an electric pole. However, the passengers and crew were lucky enough that they did not suffer any electric shock.

Farmers and villagers rushed to their rescue by breaking open the windshields.

Srivilliputtur Deputy Superintendent of Police C. Muhesh Jayakumar said that 24 passengers were injured in the accident. Some of the seriously injured passengers were admitted to Virudhunagar Government Medical College hospital and private hospitals.

The bus was proceeding to W. Pudupatti from Watrap.

