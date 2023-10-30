ADVERTISEMENT

Two students killed as mini-bus hits electric pole near Watrap

October 30, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

The Hindu Bureau

Two students E. Nandakumar (17), T. Pandi (17) were killed and some 15 passengers injured when a speeding mini-bus overturned after hitting an electric pole near Watrap on Monday evening. The injured have been rushed to Government Hospital in Watrap. The police said that both the deceased, who were Plus Two students, were killed on the spot near Christianpettai. The accident took place at around 5 p.m. when the bus driver tried to negotiate a curve. As he lost control of the vehicle, the speeding bus hit the electric pole and fell to its side. The bus was proceeding to W. Pudupatti from Watrap.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US