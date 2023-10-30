Two students killed as mini-bus hits electric pole near Watrap

October 30, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

Two students E. Nandakumar (17), T. Pandi (17) were killed and some 15 passengers injured when a speeding mini-bus overturned after hitting an electric pole near Watrap on Monday evening. The injured have been rushed to Government Hospital in Watrap. The police said that both the deceased, who were Plus Two students, were killed on the spot near Christianpettai. The accident took place at around 5 p.m. when the bus driver tried to negotiate a curve. As he lost control of the vehicle, the speeding bus hit the electric pole and fell to its side. The bus was proceeding to W. Pudupatti from Watrap.