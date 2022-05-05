Two students end life

Two Plus Two students have lost their lives in Virudhunagar and Madurai districts since Wednesday.

According to police, M. Dineshkumar, 17, of Soolakkarai in Virudhunagar district, was studying in Class 12. He was found dead in the house when his parents was attending a temple function.

He had reportedly left a note in which he said that he feared that he could not fulfil the wishes of his parents and, hence, was took the extreme step.

On Thursday, P. Sanjay, 17, of Tirumangalam, another Plus Two student, ended his life at Avaniyapuram in Madurai district.

Police said the boy, along with his parents, was at his uncle's house. He was supposed to appear for the Plus Two examination that began on Thursday. His uncle, Rajapandi, a Sub-Inspector of Police, tried to rescue the boy and suffered burn injuries. He was admitted to a private hospital.

Avaniyapuram police have registered a case.