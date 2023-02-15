ADVERTISEMENT

Two students attempt to end lives on school premises

February 15, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Two students of a school in Chinnalapatti near Dindigul allegedly attempted to end their lives on the school premises over a dispute between fellow classmates on Wednesday.

According to an Education Department official, the two students had a tiff with their classmates over seats in the bus they took to reach the school. The students, who were in a sour mood, had allegedly drunk the toilet cleaning liquid kept in the restroom of the school.

Upon the Principal being alerted about the incident, they were rushed to a Primary Health Centre and were later admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Dindigul. Doctors said their condition is stable.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050

CONNECT WITH US