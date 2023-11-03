ADVERTISEMENT

Two struck dead by lightning near Madurai

November 03, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were struck dead by lightning when a group of persons, which took refuge under a tree in rain, was going in a funeral procession near Melur on Friday.

Seven others who suffered shock were admitted to different hospitals in Sivaganga and Madurai districts.

According to the police, people from Madurai and Sivaganga districts came to Keeranur on Madurai-Sivanga district border to attend the funeral of Ayyammal (70).

B. Akkiniraja of Poovanthi was declared brought dead at Tiruppuvanam Government Hospital. M. Selva of Keeranur died on the way to Government Rajaji Hospital here.

