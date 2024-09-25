GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two SSIs placed under suspension in Ramanathapuram

Published - September 25, 2024 09:15 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Two Special Sub-Inspectors of Police attached to Rameswaram Jetty police station were placed under suspension in connection with the escape of an accused arrested in a theft case.

Superintendent of Police, G. Chandeesh, ordered the suspension of the SSIs identified as Ravi and Narayanasamy for negligence that led to the escape of the accused.

The SSIs had arrested the accused, Chandru, after seven months of manhunt in connection with a theft case. However, he escaped from them on September 16.

