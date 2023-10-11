ADVERTISEMENT

Two Sri Lankan nationals arrested in Mandapam

October 11, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Mandapam Marine Police have arrested two Sri Lankan nationals who had clandestinely arrived here in a boat that was found abandoned at Munaikadu seashore on Tuesday.

The arrested persons were identified as K. Roshan alias Jagan, 28, of Mannar Town and C. Nagendhiran, 50, of Mannar. The police said they had come by the boat registered in the island nation and after abandoning it they went to the Mandapam Refugee Camp.

Police inquiry revealed that Jagan had come to India and lodged in the camp earlier. He stealthily left for Sri Lanka through in a boat in 2019. He was wanted in an attempt to murder case registered at Mandapam police station in 2017.

Nagendhiran had lived in Gummidipoondi rehabilitation camp between 1991 and 2020. His daughters and son were living in different camps in Tamil Nadu, sources said.

