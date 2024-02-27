ADVERTISEMENT

Two SPs in south zone transferred

February 27, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

 Superintendents of Police of Madurai district Dongare Praveen Umesh and Sivaganga district Arvind B.K. have been transferred. 

Police sources said that Mr. Umesh who had served three years in Theni district till January 2024 cannot continue to serve in Madurai district under the new Election Commission norms. 

Two Assembly constituencies - Usilampatti and Sholavandan - of Theni Lok Sabha seat are in Madurai revenue district. 

Under the new EC norms, which were announced a few days back, the officers should not be working in parts of the same Lok Sabha constituency for more than three years. 

Mr. Dongare is swapping post with his Sivaganga counterpart.

