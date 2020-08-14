Two spotted deer killed in road accident

Two spotted deer - a male and a female - were killed when they were hit by an unidentified vehicle near Sivarakottai along the four-lane Virudhunagar highway in the early hours of Friday.

An official from the Forest Department said local residents had informed the department and they visited the spot at around 6.30 a.m.

“A veterinary doctor conducted post-mortem and the carcasses were buried,” he said. While the male deer was around three years old, the female deer was two years old.

M. Ramalingam, a farmer from Sivarakottai, said that spotted deer were often killed near the highway. “Every year at least 25 spotted deer have been hit by vehicles as they try to cross the road. It is disheartening to see spotted deer being killed even during the pandemic,” he said.

Though the Forest Department had erected five boards along the highway warning speeding vehicles to ride cautiously, there have been so many violations by vehicle users, he added.

The official said that spotted deer, wild boar, rabbit and mongoose were found in Sivarakottai area as numerous water tanks were in the region.

Mr. Ramalingam said that farmers had petitioned the district administration several times demanding a wildlife sanctuary in the area. “It will also help address the issue of illegal poaching,” he said.

Acknowledging the frequent roadkills witnessed in the area, District Forest Officer S. Anand said that a separate team has been formed to study the population of animals in that area. “Based on it, we will formulate a strategy to address the issue,” he added.