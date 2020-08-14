Two spotted deer killed in road accident

Two spotted deer - a male and a female - were killed when they were hit by an unidentified vehicle near Sivarakottai along the four-lane Virudhunagar highway in the early hours of Friday.
An official from the Forest Department said local residents had informed the department and they visited the spot at around 6.30 a.m.
“A veterinary doctor conducted post-mortem and the carcasses were buried,” he said. While the male deer was around three years old, the female deer was two years old.
M. Ramalingam, a farmer from Sivarakottai, said that spotted deer were often killed near the highway. “Every year at least 25 spotted deer have been hit by vehicles as they try to cross the road. It is disheartening to see spotted deer being killed even during the pandemic,” he said.
Though the Forest Department had erected five boards along the highway warning speeding vehicles to ride cautiously, there have been so many violations by vehicle users, he added.
The official said that spotted deer, wild boar, rabbit and mongoose were found in Sivarakottai area as numerous water tanks were in the region.
Mr. Ramalingam said that farmers had petitioned the district administration several times demanding a wildlife sanctuary in the area. “It will also help address the issue of illegal poaching,” he said.
Acknowledging the frequent roadkills witnessed in the area, District Forest Officer S. Anand said that a separate team has been formed to study the population of animals in that area. “Based on it, we will formulate a strategy to address the issue,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath