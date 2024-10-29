Southern Railway is operating two special trains to southern districts from Tambaram to clear extra rush of passengers.

Train No. 06019 Tambaram – Manamadurai Festival Special will leave Tambaram at 5 p.m. on October 30 and reach Manamadurai at 3.45 a.m. the next day. In the return direction, Train No. 06020 Manamadurai – Tambaram special will leave Manamadurai at 11.45 a.m. on October 31 and reach Tambaram at 11.10 p.m., the same day.

The trains would stop at Chengalpattu, Melmaruvathur, Villupuram, Panruti, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Peralam, Tiruvarur, Tiruthuraipoondi, Muthupet, Adhiramapattinam, Pattukottai, Peravurani, Aranthangi, Karaikudi, Kallal and Sivaganga.

The coach composition is one AC 2-tier coach, two AC 3-tier coaches, 12 sleeper class coaches, three general second class coaches and two second class coaches.

To Nagercoil

Train No. 06109 Tambaram – Nagercoil AC special will leave Tambaram at 3.45 p.m. on October 30 and reach Nagercoil at 4.40 a.m. the next day. Train No. 06110 Nagercoil – Tambaram AC special will leave Nagercoil at 8.45 a.m. on October 31 and reach Tambaram at 9.55 p.m. the same day.

The coach Composition is 14 AC 3-tier economy coaches and two luggage-cum-brake vans.

The trains would stop at Chengalpattu, Madurantakam, Melmaruvathur, Tindivanam, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Ariyalur, Srirangam, Tiruchi, Dindigul, Kodaikanal Road, Madurai, Tirumangalam, Virudhunagar, Sattur, Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli, Nanguneri and Valliyur.

MEMU to Dindigul

Train No. 06106 Coimbatore – Dindigul unreserved MEMU Express Special will leave Coimbatore at 9.35 a.m. from October 30 to November 6 (except Sunday) and reach Dindigul at 1.10 p.m., the same day (seven Services).

In the return direction Train No. 06107 Dindigul – Coimbatore unreserved MEMU Express Special will leave Dindigul at 2 p.m. from October 30 to November 6 (except Sunday) and reach Coimbatore at 5.50 p.m. the same day (seven Services). It is an 8 car MEMU. The trains would stop at Podanur, Kinathukadavu, Pollachi, Udumalaipettai, Palani and Oddanchatram.

