Madurai

Two special trains leave for Jharkhand, Rajasthan

Migrant workers from Thoothukudi leaving for Tirunelveli junction to go to Jharkhand on Friday.

They carry migrant labourers stranded in southern districts

TIRUNELVELI

While two ‘Shramik Special’ trains, carrying migrant labourers stranded in the southern districts, left on Friday for Dhanbad (Jharkhand) and Jaipur (Rajasthan) from Nagercoil and Kanniyakumari respectively, a special train from Ahmedabad arrived at Tirunelveli Junction with 494 persons, all stranded in Gujarat.

A total of 1,554 passengers travel by the Jharkhand-bound special train including 870 persons from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts who boarded at Tirunelveli Junction before it left the station at 6.10 p.m.

Since there was no stoppage for the Jaipur-bound train at Tirunelveli Junction as crossed the city at 3.30 p.m., 104 migrant labourers from Tirunelveli were taken to Kanniyakumari in the morning in three buses to board the special train. In total, 438 migrant labourers were travelling in the train as it left Kanniyakumari and more number of labourers is expected to board the train at Madurai and Tiruchi.

When 494 persons – 280 from Tirunelveli district, 46 from Tenkasi, 87 from Kanniyakumari and 81 from Thoothukudi districts - arrived at Tirunelveli Junction by the special train from Ahmedabad, the waiting officials took them for quarantine and medical screening for COVID – 19.

