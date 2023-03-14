ADVERTISEMENT

Two sons held for murdering father over family dispute

March 14, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested for allegedly murdering their father near Kottaipatti in Chinnalapatti police station limits near Dindigul on Tuesday.

According to police, the deceased, K. Dharmaraj (44) of Kallikampatti, a daily wage labourer and an alcoholic, had been causing trouble at home by suspecting his wife’s fidelity and speaking ill of his daughter-in-law.

Enraged by this, an argument had broken between him and his sons D. John Pandi (23) and D. Dinesh Pandi (19). In a sscuffle, the brothers pushed him down and allegedly murdered him by smashing his head with a boulder. Dharmaraj was killed on the spot and the body was shifted to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chinnalapatti police booked the two under Section 302 (murder) and they were remanded in judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US