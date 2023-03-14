HamberMenu
Two sons held for murdering father over family dispute

March 14, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were arrested for allegedly murdering their father near Kottaipatti in Chinnalapatti police station limits near Dindigul on Tuesday.

According to police, the deceased, K. Dharmaraj (44) of Kallikampatti, a daily wage labourer and an alcoholic, had been causing trouble at home by suspecting his wife’s fidelity and speaking ill of his daughter-in-law.

Enraged by this, an argument had broken between him and his sons D. John Pandi (23) and D. Dinesh Pandi (19). In a sscuffle, the brothers pushed him down and allegedly murdered him by smashing his head with a boulder. Dharmaraj was killed on the spot and the body was shifted to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Chinnalapatti police booked the two under Section 302 (murder) and they were remanded in judicial custody.

