ADVERTISEMENT

Two Social Welfare Department women officers in Virudhunagar held on graft charge

Published - August 01, 2024 09:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 Two women officials of Social Welfare Department in Virudhunagar Block were arrested when they allegedly demanded and accepted ₹1,000 bribe from a painter to process an application seeking benefits under Chief Minister’s Girl Children Protection Scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths of Virudhunagar unit Pandeeswari, wife of B. Jeyamurugan  of Ambedkar Nagar, had submitted an online application seeking enrolment of her two daughters under the Girl Children Protection Scheme in November 2023.

However, since there was no response from the officials concerned Jeyamurugan had approached Women Welfare Officer Murugeswari at the Virudhunagar Union office. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Murugeswari had reportedly demanded ₹3,000 as bribe to process the application. Later, she reduced the bribe amount to ₹1,000. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Since she insisted on the bribe money for carrying out the official work, Jeyamurugan lodged a complaint with the DVAC unit. 

The DVAC sleuths, led by Additional Superintendent of Police, K. Ramachandran, and Inspectors, Boominathan and Salvandurai, laid a trap for Murugeswari. 

When Jeyamurugan handed over the tainted currencies to Murugeswari, she directed him to give it to her colleague, Latha Veni. The sleuths arrested both the women officials under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US