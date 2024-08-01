Two Social Welfare Department women officers in Virudhunagar held on graft charge

Two women officials of Social Welfare Department in Virudhunagar Block were arrested when they allegedly demanded and accepted ₹1,000 bribe from a painter to process an application seeking benefits under Chief Minister’s Girl Children Protection Scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths of Virudhunagar unit Pandeeswari, wife of B. Jeyamurugan of Ambedkar Nagar, had submitted an online application seeking enrolment of her two daughters under the Girl Children Protection Scheme in November 2023.

However, since there was no response from the officials concerned Jeyamurugan had approached Women Welfare Officer Murugeswari at the Virudhunagar Union office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Murugeswari had reportedly demanded ₹3,000 as bribe to process the application. Later, she reduced the bribe amount to ₹1,000.

Since she insisted on the bribe money for carrying out the official work, Jeyamurugan lodged a complaint with the DVAC unit.

The DVAC sleuths, led by Additional Superintendent of Police, K. Ramachandran, and Inspectors, Boominathan and Salvandurai, laid a trap for Murugeswari.

When Jeyamurugan handed over the tainted currencies to Murugeswari, she directed him to give it to her colleague, Latha Veni. The sleuths arrested both the women officials under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.