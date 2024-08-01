GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two Social Welfare Department women officers in Virudhunagar held on graft charge

Published - August 01, 2024 09:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 Two women officials of Social Welfare Department in Virudhunagar Block were arrested when they allegedly demanded and accepted ₹1,000 bribe from a painter to process an application seeking benefits under Chief Minister’s Girl Children Protection Scheme.

According to Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths of Virudhunagar unit Pandeeswari, wife of B. Jeyamurugan  of Ambedkar Nagar, had submitted an online application seeking enrolment of her two daughters under the Girl Children Protection Scheme in November 2023.

However, since there was no response from the officials concerned Jeyamurugan had approached Women Welfare Officer Murugeswari at the Virudhunagar Union office. 

Murugeswari had reportedly demanded ₹3,000 as bribe to process the application. Later, she reduced the bribe amount to ₹1,000. 

Since she insisted on the bribe money for carrying out the official work, Jeyamurugan lodged a complaint with the DVAC unit. 

The DVAC sleuths, led by Additional Superintendent of Police, K. Ramachandran, and Inspectors, Boominathan and Salvandurai, laid a trap for Murugeswari. 

When Jeyamurugan handed over the tainted currencies to Murugeswari, she directed him to give it to her colleague, Latha Veni. The sleuths arrested both the women officials under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.