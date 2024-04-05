ADVERTISEMENT

Two sisters gang raped; three held in Dindigul

April 05, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

In a shocking incident, two sisters were gang raped by four persons in a secluded location in Dindigul district on March 30.

Following a complaint lodged with the Sanarpatti All Woman Police Station, three persons were arrested and the police were on the look out for another suspect in the heinous crime.

It is said that the two sisters, were in love with two boys from their locality. On March 30, when they had been to a nearby restaurant at night, three men came on bikes and allegedly kidnapped the two sisters by force and took them to an undisclosed destination.

The two boys were tied to a tree by the gang. After threatening the sisters with weapons, the four men raped them in the cover of darkness and escaped later, it is said in the complaint.

After discreet probe, the police arrested Sarankumar (21) of Meenakshi Naickenpatti, Vinoth Kumar (26) of Muthalagupatti and Surya Prakash (22) of Murugabhavanam. The police were on the look out for one more suspect.

A senior officer said that grave offences including murder, robbery, waylaying, rioting and among others were pending against Sarankumar and another accomplice in Dindigul Taluk, West, Thadicombu and Vedasandur police stations.

Further investigation was on.

