Two sisters drown in waterbody

THOOTHUKUDI

Two sisters drowned in a waterbody near here on Wednesday.

Police said B. Sanjana, 14, and her younger sister Sabrina, 10, of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar near Gomezpuram situated about 4 km from Thoothukudi, had gone to the ‘kanmaai’ at nearby Thuppaspatti along with their neighbours to take bath.

As the children moved to the deeper part of the waterbody, they drowned while others were also taking bath there and washing clothes.

After the police were informed, the bodies of the girls were retrieved.

Thaazhamuthu Nagar police have registered a case.