ADVERTISEMENT

Two sisters drown in temple tank

Published - May 09, 2024 07:27 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

Two daughters of a labourer drowned in a temple tank near Kanniyakumari on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said daughters of labourer Rajesh Kumar of Paramarthalingapuram near Kanniyakumari R. Priya, 14, and Shivani, 12, who were students of Class IX and VII respectively, had gone to a temple at Mahadhanapuram. After taking their tiffin, the sisters went to the temple tank to wash their hands.

 As they slipped and fell into the tank, the devotees tried to save them. However, they drowned.

 Following information, the police and fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the temple and retrieved the bodies of Priya and Shivani. The bodies were sent to Kanniyakumari District Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam here for post-mortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 Kanniyakumari police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US