Two sisters drown in abandoned quarry

May 22, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, two sisters, identified as Vijayalakshmi (48) and Poongodi (45) of Siluvathur in Dindigul district, drowned in an abandoned quarry, which has been filled with rainwater, on Sunday evening.

Police said the two women had come to work as cooks for a function at Chidambarampatti village near Othakadai. As they planned to go to a nearby temple, they decided to take a bath in the quarry filled with rainwater. Not knowing the depth, one of them stepped into the water and started drowning. When she screamed for help, her sister rushed to help her, but both of them drowned.

After some passers-by alerted Fire and Rescue Services personnel in Tallakulam, they rushed to the spot. However, due to darkness, they were unable to continue rescue operation for long. Early on Monday morning, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel retrieved the two bodies. The bodies were sent to Government Rajaji Hospital for post-mortem examination. Othakadai police have registered a case.

CONNECT WITH US