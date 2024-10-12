The bodies of a man and woman, both siblings, were found on the north shore of Agnitheertham in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, in the early hours of Friday (October 11, 2024).

On being alerted, the Marine Police Sub-Inspector, S. Kalidoss, and his team rushed to the spot, and they recovered a piece of paper from the shirt pocket of one of the deceased, which revealed that the duo had checked into a lodge in the temple town.

After obtaining their Aadhaar cards from the room in the lodge, the police identified the two deceased persons as Velu, 58, of Mariamman Koil Street, Thiruppapuliyur Kammiyanpettai, Cuddalore district, and his sister Banu, 49.

A police officer said they might have been suffering from depression. However, the circumstances due to which they died could not be ascertained immediately, the officer added. Both Velu and Banu were unmarred.

Their bodies were sent for a postmortem examination to the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital. A case under Section 194 (unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered, and further investigation was underway.