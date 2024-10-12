GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two siblings found dead in Rameswaram

The circumstances due to which they died could not be ascertained immediately, a police officer said

Published - October 12, 2024 02:01 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau

The bodies of a man and woman, both siblings, were found on the north shore of Agnitheertham in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, in the early hours of Friday (October 11, 2024).

On being alerted, the Marine Police Sub-Inspector, S. Kalidoss, and his team rushed to the spot, and they recovered a piece of paper from the shirt pocket of one of the deceased, which revealed that the duo had checked into a lodge in the temple town.

After obtaining their Aadhaar cards from the room in the lodge, the police identified the two deceased persons as Velu, 58, of Mariamman Koil Street, Thiruppapuliyur Kammiyanpettai, Cuddalore district, and his sister Banu, 49.

A police officer said they might have been suffering from depression. However, the circumstances due to which they died could not be ascertained immediately, the officer added. Both Velu and Banu were unmarred.

Their bodies were sent for a postmortem examination to the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital. A case under Section 194 (unnatural death) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered, and further investigation was underway.

Published - October 12, 2024 02:01 pm IST

Related Topics

Madurai / death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.